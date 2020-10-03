Vaughn, Carolyn Hartford
January 19, 1932 - September 24, 2020
Carolyn Gwyn Hartford Vaughn, 88, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Born January 19, 1932 in Nashville, Tennessee, to William Donald (Don) and Carolyn Gwyn Hartford, she was known to her parents and sisters as "Cissie."
Most of her early life was spent near Nashville, in Old Hickory, with the exception of a few years in middle school, when her father's job with DuPont took the family to Buffalo, NY. During high school the family left Old Hickory for Martinsville, Virginia. Carolyn attended the College of William and Mary for two years, then transferred and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a B.A. in political science. After several years in Atlanta, she worked in Washington, D.C. as a secretary on the staff of then-Senator Lyndon B. Johnson, and maintained a life-long interest in politics. While in Washington Carolyn met and became engaged to the love of her life, a young naval officer named Bob Vaughn. Once Bob had finished his naval service, he returned home to Winston-Salem to practice law, and they were married in Martinsville on May 2, 1959.
For 61 years Carolyn and Bob had a wonderful marriage and true partnership. They were united in their dedication to each other, their children and extended family, their churches, and making a difference in the community.
Carolyn served as a volunteer or board member of many local organizations, including the Junior League, the Winston-Salem Symphony and Symphony Guild, Downtown Church Center, The Salvation Army Girls' Club, Senior Services, Hospice, Young Life, and The Enrichment Center. Closest to her heart was work that served the most vulnerable—especially young children and older adults. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and the second woman ever to serve on the St. Paul's vestry. She was a Stephen Minister, and member of the Women of the Church, the Trust Commission, and the Outreach Committee.
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Patricia H. Keesee and Anne H. Zirkle, brothers-in-law Tom Keesee, Leon Zirkle, Stuart Vaughn, and nephew, Donald Zirkle. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert C. Vaughn, Jr., children Patricia Anne Vaughn (Tricia), of Winston-Salem, and Robert C. Vaughn, III (Rob), his wife, Karen, and beloved grandsons, who brought her great joy, Will and David Vaughn, (all of Charlotte, NC). Surviving Hartford family members include nieces and nephews Woody Keesee (Angela), Anne Keesee Niemann (Tom), Franklin Zirkle (Kimberly), niece-in-law, Leigh Anne Zirkle, eight great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew. Vaughn family members include her sister-in-law Frances Vaughn, nephews and nieces Stuart Vaughn (Liz), Doug Vaughn (Grey), Francie Vaughn Powers (Michael), Candler Vaughn Cox, and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, we ask anyone wishing to make a memorial gift to consider Senior Services Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105; Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or the Salvation Army (please be sure to put "Boys and Girls Club" on memo line), P.O. Box 1205, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11, 2020.