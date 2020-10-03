Petree, Sue "Nana"
January 15, 1925 - October 2, 2020
Tobaccoville – Sue "Nana" Petree, 95, of Tobaccoville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC.
Mrs. Petree was born on January 15, 1925 in Alleghany County, NC to the late Lawrence and Fannie Reeves. Mrs. Petree retired from Blue Cross where she worked as an insurance specialist for many years; she was also a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Sue was a very loving person who saw the good in everyone and she was a very special Nana to her granddaughters and great-grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, William Hobson Petree, a son, Michael Dean Petree, and two brothers: Dwight and Benny Reeves.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, William "Bill" Petree (Rebecca), grandchildren: Jennifer Petree Smith, and Melissa Petree (Charles Rogers), and two great-grandchildren: Austin and Noah.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of her neighbors and friends who helped her to remain independent during the last years of her life and to Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their care and support.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 8710 Meadowbrook Dr., Tobaccoville, NC, with Rev. Lonnie Pitman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church: 8710 Meadowbrook Dr., Tobaccoville, NC 27050 or to Mt. Valley Hospice: 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017.
The family requests social distancing and that masks be worn during the service; due to family health concerns, there will be no visitation prior to or following the memorial service.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sue "Nana" Petree. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.