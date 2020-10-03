Greene, Betty Hollar
Betty Hollar Greene of Old 421 S. in Boone passed away at home.
Born in Boone, NC to the late Lige and Selma Critcher Hollar, Betty was a lifetime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Girls in Action leader, WMU director, and missions committee member for years. She served on the Board of the Baptist Children's Home of NC for several years. She volunteered at the Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in a variety of sports and dance events. Betty's testimony is how she lived her life as a prayer warrior and servant of the Lord.
She is survived by: husband of 62 years, Dale L. Greene, 5 children, Gwen Greene Honeycutt, husband Keith, of Boone; Tony Greene, wife Terry, of Boone; Tim Greene, wife April, of Boone; Pam Greene of Boone; Jeff Greene, wife Emily, of Boone; 14 grandchildren, Josh Honeycutt and wife Angela of Boone, Sheena Honeycutt of Portland, Oregon, Seth Cook and wife Maya of Charlotte, Kaley Greene Jordan and husband Daniel of Nashville, TN, Autumn Cook Smith and husband Logan of Boone, Cameron Greene of Chicago, Sara Frances Greene, Bryant Greene, Jackson Greene, Mitchell Greene, Hattie Rose Greene, Calvin Greene, Margaret Greene and Elizabeth Greene; two great-grandchildren, Quincy and Ember Honeycutt of Boone; one sister, Judy Hollar Eller and the late Harold Eller of Boone, one brother, Bob Hollar and wife Janette of Hickory; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Betty Hollar Greene will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church's Pavilion. Pastor Bud Russell and Reverend Alan Blume will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be held outdoors at the pavilion. Please bring a chair to set in the meadow.
Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the service please observe social distancing and recommend wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.