Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank Holleman Jr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Holleman, Frank

November 5, 1929 - September 15, 2020

Frank Pool Holleman Jr. (Nicknamed Sonny), 11/5/29 to 9/15/20, was born and raised in Winston Salem, N.C. He graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High School, then attended N.C. State College and graduated Moorhead City College with a degree in Engineering. He served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. Frank later worked for North American Aviation. He was stationed in Hawaii where he met and married his lovely wife Audrey. They moved 25 times living in various states before eventually settling down in Jacksonville, FL where they raised their 6 children. Frank retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He had a passion for inshore fishing, working on cars and tinkering with anything broken that could possibly be fixed. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty H. Kelsey, mother and father Hazel Pratt and Frank P. Holleman. He will be missed dearly yet forever remembered by his wife Audrey Holleman, Sister Hazel H. Mixon, 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild with another on the way. A Memorial service will be held Oct. 8th at 11 A.M. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3383 University Blvd. N. Jacksonville, FL (Family & Friends invited) Burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors (Family only).

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home

940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32211
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
3383 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
I fished against Frank and his son Chris for many years in many tournaments. He was always a nice person when we spoke and a one heck of a competitor.

Chris, I'm very sorry for your loss. I often admired the relationship you had with your father...if I had a dollar for every time I saw you two together on the water or at captain's meetings I'd be rich, not to mention how many times I saw you two cash a check. Prayers to you, your family, and close friends.
Scott Ludden
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
I had the honor of working with Frank at Ford Motor Company. He was a true professional in every sense of the word. He was always willing to help his fellow colleagues in anyway he could. Frank was dedicated, knowledgeable and a true asset to Ford, his colleagues and his many friends. Rest In Peace Frank !
Don Sparkman
Friend
October 4, 2020
I worked & traveled with Frank during the time at Ford Motor Company in Jacksonville for many years. He was a great mentor and friend. He was a great fisherman and I had several occasions to go fishing with him in the St. Johns River. He will be missed. With heartfelt sympathy, my thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Reynold Lee
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I worked & traveled with Frank during the time at Ford Motor Company in Jacksonville for many years. He was a great mentor and friend. He was a great fisherman and I had several occasions to go fishing with him in the St. Johns River. He will be missed. With heartfelt sympathy, my thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Reynold Lee
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I knew Frank in my early days at Ford.. he was always willing to share knowledge. He was a “stand up guy”.
Frank Ligon
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I worked with Frank at Ford Motor Company in Jacksonville and he was always a helpful and fun guy to be around. Many thoughts and prayers to the Family and loved ones.
Cliff Martin
Friend & Co-Worker
Ford Motor Company
Cliff Martin
Coworker
September 29, 2020
My father Richard Kantack worked with Frank for over 20 years at Ford Motor Company. He spoke very highly of Frank and his family. My dad was his sons Godfather. Condolences to Audrey and her family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia Kantack Lewe
Friend
September 29, 2020