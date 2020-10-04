Bryant, Larry Dean



June 22, 1959 - September 24, 2020



Winston-Salem- Larry Bryant loved his wife, children, and grandchildren so well. He taught his children to love well, leaving a legacy of his own and also one that will continue to grow. Never was a man loved so by a community, his love was so big one couldn't help to be drawn in. Since his sudden departure to heaven, his family has heard loving things from everyone who knew him. Several things stick out, "integrity," "big heart," "funny," "jokester" and most importantly, "he was just like a dad to me." So many children who are now grown have approached the family with stories of Larry's mentorship and love. So many have told of the times Larry taught them their first magic trick, how to pull their finger off and put it back on, how to sing silly songs about McDonalds, etc. People have also told the family about how they so admired the love extending through their patriarch to his family, ...that love that filled the hearts of his children, and their children, and will touch the nations. Larry was a brilliant entrepreneur. That was his passion. He literally got joy from running figures and plans through his mind about how to make things better. He worked so hard to make sure his family is taken care of and did so well. Even while in heaven his family continue to find ways he has provided for them and even set them up for success in his company. He also played a little golf with his buddies and absolutely loved the beach house and riding golf carts with his family. He loved Denise and they spent over 40 years with one another. He would always say, "I will be ok, as long as she is ok." They were best friends and their children never saw them fight, not even once, even if there was a small disagreement. This is the hardest thing the family has ever faced, but they do know Larry is with Jesus now, probably asking if he can do a flip on his mansion. See you later, alligator. Mr. Larry Dean Bryant, 61, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1959 in Surry County to the late Henry Arthur Bryant, Jr., and Hilda Snow Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Rex Bryant. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Denise Williams Bryant; his children, Nathan Bryant and wife, Sallie, Krista Sisk, and husband, Nathan, Matthew Bryant, Andrew Bryant; Grandchildren, Ollie, Wilkhe, Nixon, and Katelyn; his brother, Mike Bryant; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, co-workers and friends. Celebration of Life October 11th 1:00-3:00 Faith Fellowship Church (Beside Gentry Funeral Home) 5212 Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055. We are going to have food from 1:00-2:00, and a little time of sharing about my dad from 2:00-3:00. For those that are immunocompromised or with other concerns know that there will be a Facebook feed for Dad's celebration of life. We will try our best to practice safe social distancing, but wanted to let everyone know there is that option as well. Thank you everyone for your prayers and everything you have done for our family. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bryant family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.