Larry Dean Bryant
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1959
DIED
September 24, 2020
Bryant, Larry Dean

June 22, 1959 - September 24, 2020

Winston-Salem- Larry Bryant loved his wife, children, and grandchildren so well. He taught his children to love well, leaving a legacy of his own and also one that will continue to grow. Never was a man loved so by a community, his love was so big one couldn't help to be drawn in. Since his sudden departure to heaven, his family has heard loving things from everyone who knew him. Several things stick out, "integrity," "big heart," "funny," "jokester" and most importantly, "he was just like a dad to me." So many children who are now grown have approached the family with stories of Larry's mentorship and love. So many have told of the times Larry taught them their first magic trick, how to pull their finger off and put it back on, how to sing silly songs about McDonalds, etc. People have also told the family about how they so admired the love extending through their patriarch to his family, ...that love that filled the hearts of his children, and their children, and will touch the nations. Larry was a brilliant entrepreneur. That was his passion. He literally got joy from running figures and plans through his mind about how to make things better. He worked so hard to make sure his family is taken care of and did so well. Even while in heaven his family continue to find ways he has provided for them and even set them up for success in his company. He also played a little golf with his buddies and absolutely loved the beach house and riding golf carts with his family. He loved Denise and they spent over 40 years with one another. He would always say, "I will be ok, as long as she is ok." They were best friends and their children never saw them fight, not even once, even if there was a small disagreement. This is the hardest thing the family has ever faced, but they do know Larry is with Jesus now, probably asking if he can do a flip on his mansion. See you later, alligator. Mr. Larry Dean Bryant, 61, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1959 in Surry County to the late Henry Arthur Bryant, Jr., and Hilda Snow Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Rex Bryant. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Denise Williams Bryant; his children, Nathan Bryant and wife, Sallie, Krista Sisk, and husband, Nathan, Matthew Bryant, Andrew Bryant; Grandchildren, Ollie, Wilkhe, Nixon, and Katelyn; his brother, Mike Bryant; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, co-workers and friends. Celebration of Life October 11th 1:00-3:00 Faith Fellowship Church (Beside Gentry Funeral Home) 5212 Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055. We are going to have food from 1:00-2:00, and a little time of sharing about my dad from 2:00-3:00. For those that are immunocompromised or with other concerns know that there will be a Facebook feed for Dad's celebration of life. We will try our best to practice safe social distancing, but wanted to let everyone know there is that option as well. Thank you everyone for your prayers and everything you have done for our family. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bryant family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Faith Fellowship Church
5212 Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
22 Entries
I had the pleasure to work some with Larry, he did love his family very much, he was a good man, God Bless to his family.
Tonya Todd
Friend
October 5, 2020
Another childhood friend gone. RIP Larry.
Charlotte Hodges Crabb
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
I have been retired for 151/2 years and just yesterday we were thinking about Larry and how he started Auto Buyers at Truliant FCU. He was truly a good person and coworker. We all loved Larry. Condolences to his family, I'm sure he will be missed by all who knew him.
Judy Francisco Cogdill
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I dearly loved Larry's laugh! His love for his family was truly something to behold. I believe he counted me as a friend and for this I am deeply humbled. Denise, I love you dearly as well as your children and extended family. You all are and will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jill Crowley
Friend
October 3, 2020
Denise so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. You and your kids are in my prayers.
Nancy Walls
Friend
October 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
peter Zach
Friend
October 2, 2020
So very sorry. I knew him as a child, but never got to know the man he became. His family always held a very special place in the hearts of mine. My sincere condolences.
Betty Shores
Friend
October 2, 2020
I myself did not know him but I heard of a lot of good things about him through my son Jason Brown with ladders up roofing who work with him on many projects may you rest in peace
Betty and Chris Brown
October 2, 2020
You will forever be in our hearts. So grateful to have known you. Until we meet again, dear friend.
Clyde & Laurie Vreeland
Friend
October 2, 2020
Larry was always nice and his love of God and his family always showed. I have was and read all so he is in heaven sing. Prayers
Barbara Sheets
Friend
October 1, 2020
I am deeply saddened and truly at a loss for words, but praying for comfort and for GODS powerful present to shine through with a feeling of content is what I'll be doing.
Chad Snow
Friend
October 1, 2020
The loss of my friend Larry brakes my heart. He and his family have done more for me and my family then I can ever repay. Larry has always believed in me and trusted me. We never had a cross word between each other and I have always looked up to this great man. He will be missed greatly.
Jason Brown
Friend
October 1, 2020
I'm am so sorry for your loss...
Barry Cox
Friend
October 1, 2020
Larry was a very thoughtful man & spoke of his wife & Family a lot . He helped people and had a kind heart . RIP and thank you for all you did to help me get my house
Darlene Markland
Friend
October 1, 2020
I met Larry & Denise when I was 18 yrs old. Over the years Larry stayed true to his character. Larry was a kind hearted man who loved his family, and what a wonderful family he has. Larry was such a kind hearted person with such a giving heart. O the seeds sown over the years! Larry touched a many of lives & hearts. He will be missed
Krista Wolfe
Friend
October 1, 2020
Praying for you guys Larry was a good man He will be missed very much.
Leslie Coleman
Friend
October 1, 2020
Larry was an amazing man. We are praying for your family. God has him tight for sure!
The Disher Family
October 1, 2020
Charles and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Larry. He always made you feel like you were the most important. Person when he was talking too you. If though we had not saw Larry in the past couple of years there was several times in conversation we would discuss what he has ment too us.He helped Charles so much at Cuabs always treated him with dignity and respect. Prayers for Denise and family.
Charles and Pat Hudspeth
Friend
October 1, 2020
I didn't know Larry very well but I do know that every memory, and every tear we shed, is a celebration of his life well lived, and a husband, father and friend well lived. I pray that faith uphold you and loving memories heal your heart.
We love you all!
Marcia Leonard
Friend
October 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dawn May-White
Classmate
October 1, 2020
I just want to say the Bryant family is in my thoughts and prayers. I have many wonderful childhood memories with this precious family that I’m still sharing With my children to this day. I love you guys!
MaryAnne Wagoner
Friend
October 1, 2020
I will always hold a special place in my heart for my dear and funny cousin. Prayers to Denise and the kids.
Shannon Douthit Harris
Family
September 30, 2020