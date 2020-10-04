Dear Robin and Robbie,

Please know that your Calvary Baptist Church family are praying for you. Lean on the Lord and trust in Him. You all are special folks and we love ya'll dearly. Jesus is coming soon and we will be reunited with our loved ones ...praise the LORD! Glory! May the Holy Spirit Comfort you. God bless you. Jeremiah 29:11-13

Tommy & Mary Doris Coffey October 5, 2020