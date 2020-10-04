Matthews, James Felix
March 16, 1938 - October 2, 2020
James Felix Matthews, passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Yadkin County, NC on March 16, 1938 and he attended Forbush Baptist Church, worked for RJR Tobacco Company. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed keeping his yard nice and green, also loved sharing his flowers and produce with his friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Phillips Matthews. He is survived by his daughter; Robin Matthews Hall and her husband, Robbie and special family and friends. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gentry Funeral Chapel with Rev. Joe Souther and Rev. Justin Crouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Forbush Baptist Church cemetery. Mr. Matthews will lie in state Monday October 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank Patricia Williams and the staff at Yadkin Medical Associates for the care of Mr. Matthews. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.