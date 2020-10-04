Speas, Ruth Lewis
May 31, 1928 - October 1, 2020
Ruth Lewis Speas, 92, passed away at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1928 to Flemon M. Lewis and Nellie Lewis. Ruth and Tom were married at First Baptist Church on 5th Street in Winston-Salem where they remained active members while their health permitted. Ruth's motto was "family first"- she cherished her time with her grandchildren, their sleepovers, and family gatherings. She loved to travel- to Hawaii, Europe, and on golf vacations with her family and friends, especially their time spent at their condo in the Pocono Mountains. Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas P. Speas.
Surviving are her children, Tom Speas, Jr. and wife Suzan of Atlanta, GA, and Lynne Messenger and husband William of Clemmons; grandchildren, Brad Messenger and wife Charley of Winston-Salem, Sara Messenger of Winston-Salem, Laura Messenger and wife Amber of Clemmons, Bert Haifley and wife Jeanette of Morgantown, WV, and Justin Hailey of Chattanooga, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Eli Messenger of Winston-Salem and Maya and Maverick Haifley of Morgantown, WV.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jordan Hill for the loving care and devotion he provided for Ruth and Tom and to the Westerly Family at Salemtowne who always went above and beyond with their care and compassion.
Private Graveside Service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society or to the ABC of NC Child Development Center.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.