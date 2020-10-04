My heart is broken. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Charlie was always happy and had a joke to tell to tell when we spoke. I thought when I came home from Florida he would be there. Kyle and I will miss you so much. I will treasure the Appalachian sweater you gave me and it was because of you that Kyle began collecting vinyl records. Sleep well my dear, dear friend. I love you.

Sandy Page October 4, 2020