Stevens, Suzanne "Sue"

June 27, 1938 - September 18, 2020

Suzanne "Sue" Hurt Stevens, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. Sue was the only child of the late James Aurelius Hurt and Alice Proquette. She married Mark C. Stevens, Jr. and went on to earn a degree in early childhood education, while raising Suzanne Elizabeth and Mark C. Stevens, III in Detroit, Michigan. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter; Suzanne Elizabeth Stevens, and Son Mark C. Stevens, III. A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Salem Cemetery in Winston Salem, NC. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Salem Cemetery
, Winston Salem, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations
Sue was a lady of class and grace. Enjoyed working with her at Hewitt Business Center where she leased a suite for tutoring her special students. She enjoyed her dog whom she brought with her daily. Prayers to her children.
Diane Hicks-Carter
October 5, 2020