Hutchens, Martha P.
December 13, 1932 - October 2, 2020
Mrs. Martha Poteat Hutchens, 87, passed away at her home on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Telas Poteat and Pansy McGlamery Poteat on December 13, 1932. Marty was a 1951 graduate of South Fork High School. She retired from Integon Insurance Company in 1992 with 25 years of dedicated service and she was a life-long member of South Fork Baptist Church. In addition to her father in 1974, and her mother in 1999, Marty was also preceded in death by an infant daughter in 1955. Surviving are her husband, James M. Hutchens of the home; son, Mitch Brown of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Nash and Kylie Brown of Charlotte; and a brother, Joby F. Poteat (Joan) of Clemmons. There will be a graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1300 Arlington, VA, 22202. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
