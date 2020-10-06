Gallins, Vasiliki "Bessie" Tsiolkas
December 2, 1925 - October 4, 2020
Vasiliki "Bessie" Tsiolkas Gallins, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Elefterios and Ourania Gioldasis Tsiolkas on December 2, 1925, in Monastiraki, Evrytania, Greece. Bessie grew up in the small village of Monastiraki, Greece tending land with her family where they farmed. She survived being captured by Communist Guerilla forces in the Greek Civil War in the 1940s. She immigrated to the United States in 1951 where she was reunited with the love of her life, Xenophon Gallins. Xenophon had been in America where he worked and saved his money to purchase a ticket and send for Bessie to join him. They were married on September 9, 1951 and celebrated 55 wonderful years together raising a family, traveling, and caring for each other. Bessie worked with her husband Xenophon at the Carolina Grille and her brother Jim Tsiolkas at Jimmy's Sandwichteria in downtown Winston-Salem. Bessie was a talented seamstress and also was employed at The Hub Ltd in the 1980s. Bessie was a devout member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was always a welcoming person in the parish to everyone, old and new. She sang in the choir, was a member of The Philoptochos Women's group, the Daughters of Evrytania, and the Velouchi Association in America that fundraises and supports people in need from her native area in Greece. Bessie was a wonderful cook and passed on her favorite family recipes to her children and grandchildren. In addition to her cooking skills, she crocheted beautifully and won many ribbons throughout the years at the Dixie Classic Fair. She was a very giving person and never said anything negative about anyone. She always saw the good in people. Her greatest accomplishment was the unconditional love, support and guidance she gave to her family as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Yiayia, and Big Yiayia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Xenophon Gallins; her brothers, Jim and Gus Tsiolkas, and sister, Maria Tsiolkas Gallins; her daughter; Kathy Gallins Benson; her son-in-law, Johnny Kappas; her granddaughter, Evin Ashley Balatsias and grandson, Reece Watson; and many of her favorite aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her children: Harry Gallins and wife Marsha; daughter, Nitsa Watson and husband Danny of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and daughter Sandy Gallins of Charlotte, NC; son-in law Bob Benson of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Stavroula Hodges and husband James. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Warren) Carrigan, Charlotte Gallins, Laurie (Jason) Kovarik, Yianna Kappas, Zack Benson, and Kallie and Clay Balatsias; and great-grandchildren: Bessie Mae Carrigan and Cate and Graham Kovarik. The family would like to thank Bessie's sweet caretakers, Tatjana, Tela, and Violeta and the staff at Homestead Hills for their loving care and compassion. A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 12:30pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.