Miller, Sandra Gail



January 14, 1949 - September 20, 2020



Sandra Gail Miller, of Winston-Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Sandra was born on January 14, 1949 to Stella Irene Handy and Percy Vaughn Handy. She was preceeded in death by her parents and a daughter, Crystal Lee Miller.



Sandra is survived by one brother, Richard W. Sizemore (Martha) and two nephews, Richard L. Sizemore (Karen) and Patrick W. Sizemore (Debra). She is also survived by a great-nephew, Justin Sizemore (Shelley) and a great-niece, Kayla Matthews (Wesley).



Sandra started working at the age of 20 with AT&T. She worked at two locations, Greensboro and Charlotte, throughout her 30 years of service.



She was a devout Mormon and very proud of her religious beliefs. Sandra spent many years at an independent living facility and enjoyed the special times shared with her friends. She was an avid reader and loved watching old movies.



Sandra will be truly missed.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.