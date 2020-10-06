Hayes, Dillon Van
September 23, 1999 - October 4, 2020
Mr. Dillon Van Hayes, 21, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on September 23, 1999 to Mitzi Stevens Hayes and James Douglas Hayes. Dillon's many hobbies included his love of snowboarding, motorcycles, four wheelers, cars, and trucks. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy Ray Hayes; great-grandmother, Clara R. Norton; and grandmother, Sally Crews.
Dillon is survived by his mother, Mitzi Stevens Hayes (Dennis Wynn) of the home; father, James Douglas Hayes of Mt. Airy; sisters, Crickett Gann, and Alyssa Wynn both of Winston-Salem; grandparents, Harmon W. and Kim Stevens of Mocksville, Connie and James Dawson of Winston-Salem, and William and Becky Wynn of Lexington; great-grandfather, Zeb V. Norton, Jr. of Winston-Salem; uncle Talon Bolyn and wife Joy of Winston-Salem; and nephew, Kayden Gann.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Samaritan Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Danny Smith and Rev. Tim Utt officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg. Memorial gifts may be directed to D.A.R.E./T.A.M.E. of Davidson County, 2511 E. U.S. Hwy 64, Lexington, NC 27292, Attn: Charlene Foster. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.