Holland, Stephen
August 25, 1947 - October 4, 2020
WINSTON-SALEM – Stephen Edgar Holland, 73, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Steve was born on August 25, 1947 in Forsyth County to James Ray Holland, Sr. and Lucille Houston Holland. Steve was a Veteran of the US Army serving two tours in Vietnam and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was a life-long member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where he shared his love for the Lord, volunteering in countless ways over the years. His servant's heart extended into the community as well, with some of his favorites being Wilderness Trail Backpacking Ministry, Feed the Hunger Events, and Special Olympics. Music was always a part of Steve's life. He studied voice at UNC-Greensboro. Steve was a member of many choral groups: the church choir, SPEBSQSA, Salem Square Quartet, and the most recent being Glory Street Quartet.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his son, Brian Ray Holland; and a brother, Jim Holland. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Edna Holland; daughter, Jennifer Little (Chris); four grandchildren, Sarah, Caitlin, Benjamin, and Daniel Little; a brother, Tom Holland (Susie); two sisters, Dot Sides, and Mary Motsinger (Larry); and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ellis Rouse and Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends during a Drive-Thru visitation from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the church. (Guests are asked to enter from the back parking lot from Oak Garden Drive.) Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC – Caitlin Little Fund or Choir, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Wilderness Trail, PO Box 742, Waynesville, NC 28786. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.