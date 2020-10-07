Dunn, Warren J.
July 9, 1937 - October 4, 2020
Warren J. Dunn, 83, formerly of Winston Salem, NC passed away on October 4, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Mr. Dunn was in the process of moving to Florida when he suffered a massive heart attack.
He was born on July 9, 1937 in Perkins, OK to Warren William and Jamie Alyce Dunn. He graduated from Stillwater High School and received both his BA and Master's degree in History from Oklahoma State University. He was first employed by Sunray DX while awaiting appointment by the US State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and was posted to Athens, Greece. He subsequently returned to the United States where he served, in a communications capacity, in a variety of public and private organizations and companies, including Peace Corps, Action, and National Cancer Institute; and Chrysler Corporation and J C Penney. He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications at HUD and HHS during the Carter Administration, followed by appointments as Senior Vice President for Communications at the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Mortgage Bankers Association. He finished his career at the National Rural Electric Association and retired in 2000.
Upon his retirement he moved to Madison County, Virginia where he served with the Orange County Historical Society and the James Madison Museum. In 2013 he moved to Winston-Salem, NC where he was active with the Reynolda House Museum of Art and the Partnership for Prosperity. His hobbies included painting and model building and he continued to write, creating a blog - warrendunn-author - and was in the process of finishing his 5th (unpublished) novel entitled "Takeback."
He is survived by his wife, Carole; two children, W. Kenneth (Patricia) and Alyson Dunn; two step children, Chad McGown and Andrea (William) Creighton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andres, Zachary and Sebastian Dunn, Taylor, Samantha, Jeffery and Ava Creighton and McKendrey Rose McGown and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his "best dog in the world," Trooper in 2016.
In accordance with his wishes, no funeral or memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Opera, 636 Holly Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; NFXF, 1861 International Dr. Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102; or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
