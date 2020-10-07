Hammond, Billy John
July 10, 1932 - October 3, 2020
Billy John Hammond, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3rd at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Born in Kingsport, TN on July 10, 1932 to Mayden Daniel Hammond and Pansy Dishner Hammond, Bill was raised in the mountains of Clinchport, VA and Kingsport, TN before establishing his life in Winston-Salem, where he was richly devoted to his family and service to his community.
Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War at Fort Bliss, TX from 1952 to 1954 in the 1st Guided Missile Group. After military service, he attended East Tennessee State University on the GI Bill, graduating with a BS in Business Administration and an MA in Remedial Reading. Billy moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1959, where he met and married his beloved wife, Susan Garner Simmons in 1960 and soon became a loving and enthusiastic father to three children.
Bill's life's work was committed to improving communities through the educational development of disadvantaged as well as emotionally and developmentally challenged children. He began his career teaching education at The Carver School in Winston-Salem and Wake Forest University, before specializing in remedial reading instruction at the Reading, Speech, and Psychology Center for the Graylyn Psychology Department of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He later became Administrator of Children's Services at the Child Guidance Clinic before moving to Independence High School, where he taught until his retirement in 1997.
From his early career and well into retirement, Bill was actively engaged in numerous civic organizations which rely on the active engagement of members in the democratic process, serving as both a volunteer and in leadership positions, most notably the Forsyth Audubon Chapter of the Audubon Society, Sertoma Club, Boy Scouts of America Troop 722, the Community Care Center, and Hispanic Ministry, and the Old Richmond Grange, where he still served as president until his death. He was recognized for his service to these organizations with lifetime memberships in Phi Sigma Kappa, Sertoma International, and the National Audubon Society. As a committed environmentalist, Bill also received the Points of Light award from George H.W. Bush for "outstanding achievement in environmental protection services" presented to him in 1990 in recognition of his work in youth conservation education with the N.C. regional Boy Scouts of America.
A man of deep faith, Bill was an engaged and devoted member of Highland Presbyterian Church where he joined in 1959. Over his 60 years of membership, Bill served on the board of deacons, as a church elder, and active choir member, as well as on inter-faith outreach to the Muslim community. Bill's legacy is akin to an ageless oak whose branches connect a living web of support for those around him. His passing leaves an open space in the canopy of interconnected communities for whom his intelligence, patience, and good humor provided a source of quiet strength and welcome solace. May the circle be unbroken.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Susan Simmons Hammond; his three children: John Simmons Hammond and his wife Elaine Hopkins Hammond of Durham, NC; Kara Hammond Larrabee, her husband Jeffrey Larrabee, and their son, William Larrabee, of Pfafftown, NC; Daniel Hammond and his husband Ronald Plante of Massachusetts; and nephew, Steven Hammond of Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to either the music department of Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Crisis Control Ministry, 200 East Tenth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 in Billy John Hammond's name. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.