McCormick, Paul Thomas
September 2, 1943 - October 3, 2020
BOONVILLE
Paul Thomas McCormick, US Air Force Master Sergeant Retired, 77, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born September 2, 1943 in Yadkin County, Paul was the son of the late Carl Thomas and Zena Lillian Parker McCormick. A Vietnam veteran having flown 501 missions, Paul served in the United States Air Force and in the Federal Aviation Administration for a total of 36 years before retiring to his home in Yadkin County. Paul enjoyed caring for his family, his farm, and his many animal friends. He courageously fought a battle with lung cancer and had been in remission for the past 5 years.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul Thomas McCormick II of Charlotte and Lee Carlton McCormick of Jacksonville Beach, FL; a daughter, Chelsea Dior McCormick of Boonville; a sister, Kay M. Brown (Ronda Lee) of Boonville; a brother, Dale McCormick (Mary) of Boonville; his significant other, Pam Cruise of Boonville and her children Kadin, Chase and Stetson; mother of his two sons, Sandra Thone McCormick of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; a niece, Kimberly Brown; and nephews, Joe and John McCormick.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery, Boonville, NC with full military honors provided by US Air Force Honor Guard and Yadkin VFW Post 10346. He will lie in state Friday, October 9th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.