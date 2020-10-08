Menu
Carrie Belle Steelman
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1941
DIED
October 6, 2020
Steelman, Carrie Belle

October 5, 1941 - October 6, 2020

Steelman

Lone Hickory - Carrie Belle Steelman, 79, of Sandy Springs Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Sherrill's Ford Hospice House. She was born October 5, 1941 in Wilkes County to the late Elsie Albert and Lola Baity Steelman. Ms Steelman was co-owner and operator of Town & Country Florist together with her close friend, Mary Katherine "Kat" Baity, for over 40 years. The two of them developed several close friendships that have carried through with them over the years. Ms. Steelman cherished those friendships and time spent with her close friends, High School Class, and family. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and loved to spend her time working or painting with different crafts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Ernestine Steelman Reeves; her brothers, Harvel, Warren, and Olon Steelman; brother-in-law, Bobby Sizemore; sister-in-law, Dot Steelman; nieces, Priscilla Measimer, Kay Sizemore; and by a close special friend, Bill Cranfill. Surviving are her sister, Ruby Sizemore of Newton; her sister-in-law, Nancy Steelman; her special nephew and niece, that she raised as her own, Steve (Cindy) Bullins and Pam Morris; several other nieces and nephews, Beverly (Ralph) Wright, James (Terry) Sizemore, Mark (Angie) Sizemore, Sandra (Mike) Ligon, Dean (Martha) Steelman, Robin Mitchell, Jeanine (Kevin) Kimmer; several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Ms Steelman will be available for public viewing from 12:00-5:00 PM Thursday and from 8:00 AM -12:30 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her family will be available from 1-2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Her Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM Friday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Chris Hauser. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 East North Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
9
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
9
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
9
Burial
Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Carrie "Kat" Steelman was a faithful operator of Town and Country Florist. I am glad to say that I knew her and enjoyed her company. My thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
October 7, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss.
Carrie was a very special lady and a wonderful neighbor and friend to the Sharpe family.
Praying for peace and comfort for her family and friends.
Amy Sharpe Kestler
October 7, 2020
Carrie will be remembered as a very sweet and caring person.
Lon Walker
Family
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I fondly remember getting flowers from Town and Country for several occasions over the years, either proms or funerals. They were always beautiful. And Carrie was wonderful. I remember when my grandmother passed away and I wanted to use my Mom's home grown beautiful roses and a sweetheart pillow that my grandmother hand sewn for me and Carrie was more than gracious to arrange those flowers with the pillow. I also remember Carrie as a great neighbor growing up. I will continue to pray for her family and friends.
Dawn May-White
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Carrie. I have such sweet memories of Carrie and Kat. God be with everyone. Judy Ledbetter
Judy Ledbetter
Friend
October 7, 2020