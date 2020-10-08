Tippett, Joann Forbis
March 18, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Joann Forbis Tippett went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020 in High Point, NC surrounded by her family. She was born in March of 1934 in High Point, NC to James C Forbis and Annie Mae (Hall) Forbis. She married William (Bill) Tippett in 1956. They spent their life together in Wallburg, NC where they raised their three children. She is remembered as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved well! She was a teacher's assistant at Wallburg Elementary School for 13 years, a volunteer Girl Scout leader, and is remembered fondly by many of her former students and Girl Scouts in the community for her loving nature. She was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, where she was actively involved in the UMW, the Willing Workers Class and Fellowship Class, as well as volunteering in the church library. She was tirelessly attentive to others—whether in caring for her family and friends, or in tending to the sick and those in need of help. Joann enjoyed spending time in her beloved mountains of Franklin, NC. While at home, she delighted in watching the birds on the patio, but her true "happy place" was found riding her mower and working in the yard. One of her many legacies remembered by her grandkids will be the many activities from playing ball, riding bikes, slip-n-slides, theatrical plays in the basement, and go-cart rides around the yard. All of us will cherish the April fool jokes, Chex Mix and pumpkin pies! In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Forbis, sister-in-law Barbara, and niece Laura Joyce Heavner.
Joann is survived by her sister, Sarah Forbis Joyce ( husband Frank); son, Ken Tippett (wife Pam) and daughters, Lisa Tippett Gray (husband Darrell) and Sheila Tippett Todd (husband Jim); grandchildren Lacey Tippett (husband Greg), Haley Gray Stonecipher (husband Brett), Joseph Tippett, Zach Gray, Kate Gray, Drew Todd, Alena Todd, and Will Todd; and great-grandchild, Owen Baker.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Joann will be buried in a private graveside ceremony on Friday, October 9 at Canaan United Methodist Church in Wallburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Canaan UMC Library. An informal family visitation will be held outdoors after the graveside service from 1-4pm at Joann's home. The family requests that guests please wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.