Charlie Francis Sides
Sides, Charlie Francis

March 5, 1933 - October 6, 2020

Mr. Charlie Francis Sides, 87, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the home of his son, Jack. He was born on March 5, 1933 in Davidson County, NC to John Walter Sides and Sadie Elizabeth Jackson Sides. He was a US Army veteran and retired after 18 years from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Welcome, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Hedrick Sides on October 10, 2012, whom he married on March 10, 1960; his brother, Hiram Harold Sides; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Rolph and Riley Watson.

Surviving are his two sons, Jack Sides and wife Edie and Lawrence Sides, all of Lexington; his daughter, Teresa Ann Peterson and husband Jack of Hubbardston, MI; brother, Frank Walter Sides of Lexington; sisters, Elizabeth Voss and Mary Spainhour and husband Kelly, all of Lexington; grandchildren, Jennifer Dawn Sides, Timothy Sides and wife Jessica, Schyller Sides, Preston Sides, and Bethany Sides; and great-grandchildren, Gunter Deweese, Jaxon Sides, and Jocelynn Sides.

A graveside service with military rites provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. Mr. Sides will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and respectfully ask that those in attendance wear masks. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green & Sons, Inc.

Thomasville, NC
