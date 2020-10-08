Garrison, Barbara Bingham
December 26, 1925 - August 3, 2020
Barbara Bingham Garrison, a former teacher, real estate broker, B&B innkeeper, mother of three, stepmother of four, grandmother of three, great-grandmother of three, and mistress of several discerning cats, died at 94 on August 3, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville, NC after a brief illness.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by her children: Dr. Elizabeth Ann Garrison (Paul Boone) of Austin, Texas. Dr. Paul L. Garrison, Jr. (Peggy) and Mr. Roy Charles Garrison (Elaine), as well as her four step-children: Mrs. Becky Shinlever (Eddie), Reverend Ronald Doub (Mary), Robin Blum (Said Sadat), and Donna Carter (Keith). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Ms. Lori Crowder, Mr. Ian Garrison, and Mr. Neil Garrison and by three great-grandchildren: Nash, Cooper, and Finley Crowder.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Please visit www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
to offer memories and condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or Wake Forest Baptist Church.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave. Statesville, NC 28677
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.