Caldwell, Carolyn



May 19, 1945 - October 5, 2020



Carolyn Burnett Caldwell, 75, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on October 5, 2020. Carolyn was born May 19, 1945 in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late David C. and Aretha Gwynn Burnett. Carolyn is also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth M. Burnett. She is a 1964 graduate of Atkins High School and worked for Western Electric/AT&T for twenty-five years before retiring. Carolyn was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958 and served faithfully for sixty-two years. She was a devoted mother and loved her family very much. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hubert Wesley Caldwell Sr., a son, Hubert Wesley Caldwell Jr., a daughter, Krystal Charlayne Caldwell, all of Oklahoma City, OK, a sister, Betty Snow of San Bernardino, CA, a brother, Jackie Burnett of Winston-Salem, NC and a host of relatives and friends.



Carolyn took comfort in knowing that she will remain in Jehovah God's memory until she is resurrected back to life on a paradise earth with her family and friends--a Bible truth which she shared with others.



Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 via Zoom (Westlake Congregation).



The family would like to thank the Integris Hospice House and all those who helped in so many ways for their support, kind thoughts and prayers.



Chapel Hill Funeral Home



8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.