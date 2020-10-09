Bullard, Bobbie Pope
October 10, 1931 - October 8, 2020
Bobbie (Bebe) Pope Bullard, 88, went home to be with her Lord on October 8, 2020. She was born October 11, 1931 to the late Brooklyn Rush and Mary Fox Pope. Mrs. Bullard attended church at Parkview Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time in nature and had a special affection for horses. Bebe loved her family, friends and her Lord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Barton Bullard; and her son, Michael Brandon Bullard. She is survived by her sons, Steve Bullard (Jackie), Scott Bullard (Tammie); her daughter, Nickye Bullard Hester; grandchildren, Nicholas Hester, Jacob Hester (Brittany), Kristin Bullard Myers (Zach), Emily Bullard, Lauren Bullard, Elaina Bullard and Matthew Bullard. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Stanley; and nephews, Ronnie and Mark Stanley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo with Pastor E.W. Hooven officiating. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.