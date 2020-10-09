Medlin, Jack Lawrence
July 29, 1934 - October 7, 2020
MEDLIN
GERMANTON
Jack Lawrence Medlin, 86, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Jack was born on July 29, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Percy B. and Ila Pitman Medlin. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service and was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and youth leader. Jack was also the leader of the Forest Hill Friends Group. Jack was always generous with his time in helping others. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed family times together.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Marie Wooters Medlin.
Jack is survived by his 3 children, Deena Gray, Sandra Kiger (David), and Randy Medlin (Janet); 6 grandchildren, Angela Locklear, Lauren Kiger Davis (Rory), Rebekah Kellenberger (Drew), Kathryn Kiger, Jessica Medlin, and Andy Kiger; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pearle Welch and Bert Harpe; a brother, Bill Medlin; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, October 9, 2020 for family and close friends only at Gardens of Memory with Rev. Johnson Gupton officiating.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: PO Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 in Anne's memory.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.