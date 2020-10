Brown, Jr., ElliottDecember 13, 1933 - October 5, 2020Mr. Elliott Brown, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlie Mae Brown.The viewing is from 1-5 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Russell's. Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).