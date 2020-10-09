Brown, Jr., Elliott
December 13, 1933 - October 5, 2020
Mr. Elliott Brown, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlie Mae Brown.
The viewing is from 1-5 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Russell's. Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.