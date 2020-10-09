Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Eugene Wilkins Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Wilkins, Sr., Donald Eugene

October 30, 1934 - October 7, 2020

Mr. Donald "Don' Eugene Wilkins, Sr., 86, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wake Forest Medical Center. Mr. Wilkins was born on October 30, 1934 in Forsyth County to David Turner and Ethel Lee Bates Wilkins. He was a member of The First Pentecoastal Holliness Church, and was retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff Department with 27 years of loyal service. Mr. Wilkins enjoyed fishing and watching old movies, but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Janet Hutchins Wilkins; and a son, Donald 'Gene' Wilkins, Jr. Mr. Wilkins is survived by his two daughters, Donna Steinberg and Teresa Johnson; six grandchildren: Victoria Baston, Joshua Steinberg, Elizabeth Suttles, Marissa Johnson, Kelsie Martin and Travis Wilkins; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Wilkins. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Pentecoastal Holliness Church, with the Rev. Tim Wolfe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Pentecoastal Holliness Church
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.