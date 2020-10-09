Collins, Linda Stephens



August 28, 1946 - October 7, 2020



Linda Stephens Collins, 74, passed away October 7, 2020 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 28, 1946. Linda graduated from North Davidson High School and earned a BA in English from Western Carolina with honors. She then earned her MSW from UNC-CH. Linda spent her entire adult life Counseling and administering to people less fortunate than her as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She even counseled people in grocery stores that sought her help. Linda was one of the first five LCSWs (# 004) in the State of North Carolina. Before her retirement, she mentored up and coming Social Workers to prepare them for the LCSW licensing exam. She sang in the choir of her alma mater WCU, and sang Brahams Requiem, one of her favorite pieces of music. Also as an adult, she took up the Euphonium and played over 10 years and had her own Brass Quintet (Polished Brass). She loved the beach and took great solace and comfort in watching the waves lap the shore. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur W. "Bill" and Mildred Elizabeth "Red" Stephens; her brother, Warren Alexander; and a sister, Sandra Stephens Brown; as well as her dog children, Patton, Thane I, and Snickers. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Barry D. 'Bart' Collins. Also surviving are her sister, Suzanne "Suzi" Stephens Westmoreland (Jim); two sisters by marriage, Nancy Karriker (Dana) and Carol Marshall (Ed); as well as 2 dog children, Thane II and Cara; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and a special Social Work sister, Elaine Nell. Due to gathering restrictions, a private Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at Paul Ciener Botanical Gardens. Linda's remains will be interred with Bart's when he passes. Interment will take place in Union Cemetery in Hastings Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TRELLIS Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, W-S, NC 27103 or any local community music organization of the donor's choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.