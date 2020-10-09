Ridings, Henry Thomas "Tommy"
December 24, 1940 - October 8, 2020
Mr. Henry Thomas "Tommy" Ridings, 79, of Lewisville, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Tommy was born in Forsyth County to the late John Thomas Ridings and Mary Evelyn Moser Ridings on December 24, 1940. Tommy loved farming and gardening. He had a mechanical mindset; he would "tinker" around with machine parts to see what he could make. Tommy was a loving family man who loved his wife and daughter. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister and three brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Whitman Ridings; daughter, Kim Ridings; brother, Jerry Ridings; sisters, Ina "Dolly" Llewellyn and Lillian Pegram. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Warners Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery, Clemmons, with Kevin Rutherford officiating. Due to the current restrictions, the family request social distancing and masks are required. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for all their love and support. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.