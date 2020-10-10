Baity, Jerry Douglas
October 4, 1947 - October 7, 2020
Mr. Jerry Douglas Baity, 73, lovingly known as "Doug" and "Paw Paw," passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Doug was born October 4, 1947 in Forsyth County to Clifton Harding "Jack" and Geraldine Caudle Baity. He was a member of Huntsville Baptist Church. Doug proudly served his country in the Vietnam War earning four medals. He was a carpenter by trade, retiring from Titus Construction Company. Doug enjoyed farming, but even more, he loved his family. In 1970, he married Kathy Ladd Baity, who preceded him in death. Doug was proudest of being Paw Paw to Kacey Cleary, Matthew Cleary, Tyler Bryant, Karleigh Bryant, Luke Cleary, James Bryant, and Max Bryant, and he looked forward to time spent with them. In addition to his wife, Doug was preceded in death by his father and a grandchild, Andrew Douglas Cleary. Doug is survived by his two daughters, Rhonda Cleary (Chad) and Michelle Bryant (Adam) all of Yadkinville; his seven grandchildren of Yadkinville; his mother Geraldine Baity of Yadkinville; his sister, Gale Redding of Yadkinville and his two brothers, Dale Baity (Kathy) and Randy Baity both of Yadkinville. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Open Air Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dennis Shaw and Rev. Larry Trivette officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.