Holtzclaw, Ruby Chandler



July 19, 1925 - October 7, 2020



Ruby Chandler Holtzclaw passed away October 7, 2020. Ruby was the second oldest child, and only daughter, of nine children born to Randus Scott Chandler and Annie Mae Medlin Chandler. She was born on July 19, 1925 in Greenville, SC but lived most of her early years in Gastonia, NC. Ruby spent most of her adult life and raised her family in Winston-Salem, NC.



Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard McDonald Holtzclaw; brothers, Arthur, Realus, Ben, Scotty, and Mitchell Chandler and daughter-in-law, Sandra Dezern Holtzclaw.



Ruby was an avid gardener and lover of flowers. She was a voracious reader and loved to discuss current events. She loved dogs and bird watching. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and, in particular, all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



She is survived by many who loved her deeply and will miss her greatly. They include her two children; daughter, Carol Holtzclaw Shouse and son, Barry Dean Holtzclaw; three brothers, John Chandler, Robert Chandler, and Perry (Sharon) Chandler; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Mary) Shouse, Darrin (Julie) Shouse, Britta (Brian) White, Brice Holtzclaw, Derrick Holtzclaw, Nathan (Melanie) Holtzclaw, and Ashton (Chris) Gimenez; seven great-grandchildren, Miller and Tyson Shouse and Shelby, Jacy, Elizabeth, Gabrielle, and Madyson Holtzclaw; one great-great-grandchild, Aiden Wendell and several nieces and nephews.



A member of the South English Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ruby loved her God, Jehovah, and his son, Jesus Christ. Now, she waits the promised resurrection and life everlasting.



The family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to TRELLIS Supportive Care for their personalized care and compassion during this challenging time. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please consider supporting the TRELLIS Supportive Care Foundation in their mission to provide similar care and hope to others in need or the South English Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date and details will be forthcoming.



