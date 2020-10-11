Wilt, Donna
May 19, 1960 - October 5, 2020
Donna Bryson Wilt passed away at 60 years of age on the evening of October 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Herman and Mildred Bryson, fondly known as Mimi and Dede, mother-in-law, Cecilia Wilt, brother-in-law, Joseph Kelly, and many aunts and uncles.
Donna's memory will be cherished by her husband Steve Wilt, daughters Melanie Nifong Raisig, Beth Nifong (soon-to-be Mitchell), DJ Mitchell (future son-in-law), Brittany Wilt and grandson, Jacob Nifong. Donna was very close to her in-laws and will be missed by father-in-law, Ray Wilt, sisters-in-law, Mary Huis, Joan Kelly, Patti Wilt and Lori Wilt, brothers-in-law, Randy Huis, Michael Wilt, and John Wilt.
Donna grew up in Winston-Salem, NC and attended R.J. Reynolds High School. Growing up, Donna was very active in school and her community. She was a cheerleader, dancing boot, dancer at Academy of Dance Arts, equestrian and volunteer at church alongside her mother. Donna was raised going to Centenary United Methodist in Winston-Salem, the same church her parents attended since the 1930's. After high school, Donna attended Appalachian State University where she became a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor's Degree in Management Information Systems.
Donna went on to have a very successful thirty-five-year career at Piedmont/US Airways/Sabre where she met many lifelong friends and her husband, Steve Wilt. They married in 1993 in Winston-Salem, NC. Donna converted to Catholicism shortly after they were married and served many years at St Leo's Catholic Church as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Sunday School teacher. Donna had three beautiful girls that she loved dearly and dedicated so much of her life to them. Donna and Steve enjoyed 30 amazing years together living in four different states, traveling the world, and making beautiful memories with friends and family. Donna was an excellent golfer, enjoyed gardening, baking, traveling, cross-stitching, but mostly spending time with family and friends. Last year, they moved to Pinehurst, NC to enjoy their passion of playing golf.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mercy, 1730 Link Rd, Winston-Salem NC.
If desired, gifts in Donna's memory can be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
