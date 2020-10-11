Locke, Deborah Anderson



March 10, 1951 - October 2, 2020



Deborah Anderson Locke passed away on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on March 10, 1951 to R. Glen Anderson and Annie Lee Ellis Anderson of Wilkesboro, NC. Debbie spent many happy years growing up in Wilkesboro. She graduated from Wilkes Central High School and attended Appalachian State University. She graduated from Winston-Salem State University in 1980.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Annie Lee Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bobby Locke; sister, Glenna Billings (Larry) of Winston-Salem, NC ; niece, Kimberly Billings Crotts (Brent) of Archdale, NC ; brothers-in-law, Bill Locke of Winston-Salem, NC , Mike Locke (Jeanette) and niece, Deborah of Tryon, NC ; uncle, John Ellis of Jonesville, NC and many beloved cousins and friends.



Debbie worked for several years as a secretary at NC Department of Transportation in Winston-Salem. In 1977, she met her future husband, Bobby Locke, at Rittenhouse Square in Winston-Salem. They were married in 1982 and she joined her husband in a life of adventure, partnering with him in the Casablanca Club and many entertainment projects including live music, Karaoke, CatTV6 and a social program with Experiment in Self Reliance called Service Hotline. Debbie was kind and selfless and social work was a passion. She delivered Meals on Wheels with her sister for several years. Her tender heart failed her on October 2nd and she is now doing social work for God.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on October 18, 2020. A larger celebration of life will take place later. The family thanks the loving friends, neighbors, and family members for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Experiment in Self Reliance, 3480 Dominion St. Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to Senior Services Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.