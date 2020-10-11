Doby, Mary Hinkle
June 4, 1916 - October 9, 2020
Mrs. Mary Hinkle Doby, 104, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Mary was born in Forsyth County on June 4, 1916, to the late Sanford Oscar Hinkle and Fannie Crater Hinkle. Mary was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church where she was the long-time organist and transferred her membership to Ardmore Baptist Church in her later years. Mary was active in the senior adult choir and senior citizens group at Ardmore Baptist Church. Mary studied elementary education at Appalachian State University and received a B.A. Degree in elementary education from High Point University. She retired from WS/FC Schools with 23 years of service and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Jacob Doby, Sr.; one sister, Becky Shore; and two brothers, Talmage Hinkle and S.O. "Pete" Hinkle. She is survived by her children, Wiley J. Doby, Jr. (Ila) and Nancy Doby Elrod (Tommy); five grandchildren, Mark Doby (Allison), Beth Doby Knackstedt (James), Ryan Elrod (Casey), Jacob Elrod (Emily), and Adam Elrod (Meredith); and eight great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Mary always greeted her family and friends with a big smile. She loved her Lord, her family and her friends. That smile was reflective of the strong foundation she had in her faith and a life well lived. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Salemtowne for the compassionate care they provided to Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Baptist Children's Homes of NC, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360, Salemtowne Babcock Health Care Center, 1550 Babcock Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107, or Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Doby. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
