Marvis June Davis Holcomb
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Holcomb, Marvis June Davis

October 31, 1930 - October 9, 2020

YADKINVILLE- Mrs. Marvis June Davis Holcomb, 89, of US Highway 601 passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. She was born October 31, 1930 in Yadkin County to the late Eugene and Etta Matthews Davis. Mrs. Holcomb was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker for her family. She was a caring caretaker for her children, loved working in her garden, planting her flowers, doing her word search puzzles, and was an excellent cook for her family and the community. She was a devoted member of Center United Methodist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glyn Edward Holcomb, December 20, 2015; her son, Edward Anthony Holcomb; 3 daughters, Belinda Darlene, Stephanie June, Patricia Ann Holcomb; and 2 brothers, Alvin and Arzie Davis. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Holcomb Casstevens; her grandson and wife, whom she was very proud of, Chad and Jill Cassetevens; her great-granddaughter, that always brightened her day, Ava Rose Casstevens; a sister, Peggy Davis York; a brother, Jackie Davis; and several close nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holcomb will be available for public viewing Sunday from 2:00-6:00 PM and Monday from 8:00-10:00 AM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Bill Foust. Burial will follow in the Center Memorial Cemetery. The family requests for everyone in attendance of the service to wear face covering and please respect social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either, Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055; SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; or to the donors choice. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Holcomb Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
12
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
