Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Joe Martin
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Martin, Bobby Joe

December 19, 1940 - October 7, 2020

Mr. Bobby Joe Martin, 79, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully at Clemmons Village I on October 7, 2020. Mr. Martin was born December 19, 1940 in Forsyth County to William and Mary Miller Martin. Mr. Martin was of the Baptist faith and retired from R.J. Reynolds. He enjoyed golfing and going to the mountains. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Virginia; son, Tony; and one brother, Bill. He is survived by his daughter, Sandie Schultz of Walkertown and son, Scott Martin of Kernersville; two granddaughters, Stacey Francis and Ashley Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Lexie. A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Clemmons Village I for all their compassion and excellent care. Online condolences may be made to hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.