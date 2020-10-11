Levin, Lois Buck
November 14, 1928 - October 10, 2020
Lois Anne Buck Levin died peacefully on the morning of October 10, 2020 at Homestead Hills after a remarkably active life with many-layered contributions to her community. She was 91 years of age.
In addition to her life as a loving mom and steadfast homemaker, Lois had an undying instinct to be helpful to people, to actively make a difference in their lives, and to help erase the lines between them. This instinct carried her into a wide variety of community roles including president of the Glade Street YWCA and mediator at Mediation Services of Forsyth County.
Lois was the last of five children born to Israel and Helen Margolis Buck in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. After high school there, she chose to major in English at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, now UNC Greensboro. While at "WC," she met Bruce Levin, a student at UNC Chapel Hill. In 1950 they married and settled in his hometown of Winston-Salem.
The couple had a son and a daughter who have been the fortunate recipients of the delight and wisdom she showed in being a mother. Lois was determined to provide wide open paths for her children, insisting that each child be allowed to carve out his and her own way. She further convinced her husband that wide open paths included excellent educational opportunities for each of their children - in spite of the fact that choices of this kind had been unimaginable for either of them when they themselves were children. Perhaps because of her endless dedication as a working mom, Lois' role as a parent always seemed to flow over into the broader lives of her children. She was well-known as the go-to parent for chauffeuring, for feeding friends without notice, and for insistence on social inclusion. She established an unmonitored candy drawer known far and wide among Winston's children of a certain era.
While Bruce operated his practice as a CPA, Lois trained extensively and then worked for several years as a mediator at Mediation Services of Forsyth County. She embodied a sense of justice and fairness which she gifted to both children and exemplified throughout her life. She was eternally curious and questioning, and her inquisitiveness led to her to develop an unusually varied group of friends, including newspaper people; musicians and faculty at the NC School of the Arts; artists and administrators at the Arts Council, Sawtooth School, and Delta Arts; teachers and staff at Summit School; and countless members of the Temple Emanuel community, from rabbis to sisterhood members to long-standing members of the congregation. At one point Lois even served as coach for the High IQ Bowl Team at Salem Academy.
When her son was of kindergarten age, Lois took at job as a librarian at Summit School, where she served middle-school students for 29 years. She was beloved there, never harsh or condescending, and helping to improve upon the image of librarians worldwide. She was also the first Jewish president of the Glade Street YWCA and a guiding force in initiating a merger between the Glade Street YWCA and the Gateway YWCA. As a merger of predominantly white and predominantly black community organizations in crosstown locations, this accomplishment by Lois - while relatively quiet and behind the scenes - was somewhat unprecedented.
Lois was preceded in death by her brothers Herman Buck, Alfred Buck, and Jesse Buck; and by her sister Bessie Feigus. She is survived by her children, Helen Levin of Philadelphia and Buck Levin of Vashon, Washington; her son-in-law, Dan Stevenson; and her grandchildren, Elias Stevenson and Peyton Levin.
Lois asked that any memorials go to Temple Emanuel; or the Piedmont Animal Welfare Alliance, in honor of Candide Jones; or the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem in honor of Joan Dawson. A memorial service will be planned in the future with the help of Salem Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.