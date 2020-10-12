Montgomery, Charles Allen "Chuck"



November 12, 1957 - October 9, 2020



Mr. Charles Allen "Chuck" Montgomery, 62, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Universal Health Care in King. He was born in Forsyth Co. on November 12, 1957 the son of the late Edward Eugene Boles and Frances Louise Montgomery Price. Chuck loved NASCAR Racing and NFL Football. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Montgomery; and his son, Michael Allen Montgomery. Chuck is survived by his brothers and sisters, Tim Boles (Gail), Dinky Price, Donna Price Green (Billy), Cindy Harris (Danny), Benny Price and Tommy Price; his granddaughter, Taylor; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller .com. (Hayworth-MIller Rural Hall Chapel)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.