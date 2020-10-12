Menu
Floyd Ray "Pete" Sides
Sides, Floyd "Pete" Ray

June 13, 1935 - October 9, 2020

Mr. Floyd "Pete" Ray Sides, 85, passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1935 in Forsyth County, the son of Charlie and Gladys Bodenheimer Sides. He was a member of Hope Moravian Church, the owner of Sides Mobile Homes and served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. Pete was a very proud man who enjoyed farming, had a great sense of humor, but loved his family and grandkids more than anything else. He will be missed by all that loved him. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Pope Sides and a brother, Bill Sides. Survivors include his two children, Scarlet Stone (Mark) of Winston-Salem and Rod Sides (Kathy) of Lewisville; seven grandchildren, Josh Boyle (Jennifer), Alex Stone, Ashelynn Stone, Nate Stone, Matthew Sides, Merideth Sides and Eli Sides; two great grandchildren, Easton and Wilder Boyle; a sister, Becky Robertson (Grant) of Winston-Salem; a brother, Ralph Sides (Frances) of Winston-Salem and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hope Moravian Church, 2759 Hope Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.
