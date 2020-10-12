Mooney, Jr., William "Bill" Howard
January 24, 1940 - October 10, 2020
MADISON
William "Bill" Howard Mooney, Jr., 80 went home to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center.
Bill was born on January 24, 1940 in High Point, NC to the late William Howard Mooney, Sr. and Sally Kate Mooney. Bill was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a machinist at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for over 36 years. He loved working on his farm and raising cattle. Bill never had children of his own, however he was like a second father to his special niece and nephew, Angel and Doug and their children. Upon his retirement, he worked full time on his farm and for the last 5 years Bill was the main caretaker for his late wife, Patsy Ann Plummer Mooney. They were married for 59 years and now they are together again.
Bill is survived by his special niece, Angel Wagner (Marty), his special nephew, Doug Brewer (Kelley), great nieces and nephews, Cole Wagner, Makensie Wagner, Jacob Brewer and Kelsey Brewer, and several cousins and his in-laws, Darlene Marshall, Colene Plummer, Roger Plummer, Bob Plummer, and Ellen Brewer.
There will be a private family memorial service held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home with Rev. Dusty Bard officiating.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokes County EMS, 106 Old Church Road, Danbury, NC 27016, or to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Court Glen Allen, VA, 23060.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurses in the ICU at Kernersville Medical Center, especially "Maria."
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mooney family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.