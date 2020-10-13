Windsor, Michael "Mike"



September 5, 1945 - October 7, 2020



Michael Alan Windsor, a Vietnam Marine Corps veteran, died at age 75 on October 7, 2020 of Covid-19. Special thanks to Forsyth Medical Center for allowing his sons, Matt and Aaron, with proper precautions, to be with him as he took his last breath just as he was with them when they took their first. He is survived by his sons, their wives and 7 grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, his church family and many friends. Preceded in death are his beloved daughter, Elizabeth, his sister Clendon and her husband Bill Newsom, his brother Robert Windsor and his parents, Howard and Pauline Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite recipients: NC Coastal Federation, YMCA, Samaritan Ministries, Appalachian State University and the Elizabeth Windsor Scholarship Fund at New Philadelphia Moravian Church. A small graveside service in God's Acre at New Philadelphia Moravian Church will be held with family at a date to be announced.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.