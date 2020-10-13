Shoaf, William "Phil" Philip
August 25, 1948 - October 9, 2020
William Philip Shoaf died on October 9, 2020 from pancreatic cancer complications. He was born in High Point, NC, on August 25, 1948 to Woodrow and Edith Mae (Kemp) Shoaf. Phil is survived by his wife Diana Marshall-Shoaf of Pfafftown; their daughter, Charlotte Abigail Shoaf of Greensboro; and many friends and family members. Each of you are aware of how much you mean to us.
In lieu of a traditional funeral service, Phil requested that Abbey and Diana host a celebration of life party for their family and friends at a later date.
Phil, Diana and Abbey enjoyed their family time together camping in Boone to attend the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games held in July each year.
Phil loved all the rescue dogs that were a part of the Shoaf family life, especially his Squirt Man. Meri Meri Shoaf was Phil's current companion. In lieu of flowers, Diana and Abbey request you make donations in Phil's memory to either the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, 4210 Mitchell Avenue #2, Linville, NC 28646, or the Forsyth Humane Society. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
"Here's lookin' at you, kid."
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.