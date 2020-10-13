Ellis, Sarah Rebecca Styers



December 10, 1934 - October 9, 2020



Sarah Rebecca Styers Ellis passed away on October 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 85. She was born in Winston-Salem on December 10, 1934. Sarah was an office manager with Western Electric/AT&T for over 40 years. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. At her churches in NC and Deerfield, FL she participated and led in Ladies Bible Study as well as Sunday School. Sarah was always very active and philanthropic in her community. She was a caregiver at heart, showing God's love through her compassion and giving to others. Sarah's family and friends will miss her warmth and kindness.



Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ellis, parents, KC and Lillian Walker Styers, 5 brothers, and 6 sisters. She leaves behind her sister, Betty Hunter of Charlotte; sisters-in-law, Pauline Styers of Winston-Salem, Sue Styers of Lexington, and Mary Alice Styers of Virginia; adopted family, the Leahys of Florida; and 5 generations of nieces and nephews.



A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, October 14th from 6-8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.