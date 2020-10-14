Venable, Nancy Jane Parrish
May 25, 1928 - October 11, 2020
Nancy Jane (Parrish) Venable, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 11, 2020. Nancy was born on May 25, 1928 in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Jesse and Ruth Parrish. Upon her marriage to her life partner of 63 years, Ralph Venable, she moved from her beloved Welch to Winston-Salem, NC, and created a loving home for her husband and children.
Nancy was a homemaker, as were many women of her time period, but eventually began her second career at POPI, one of the first temporary agencies in North Carolina. She loved helping (mostly) women find meaningful employment that often led to permanent positions. She was an active member of the Mary-Martha Sunday School Class at Knollwood Baptist Church, where she made many life-long friends. Nancy was a kind and loving wife, mother, and friend to many. Her sweet disposition was bestowed upon all she met.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband Ralph, her son Mark, and brother Jack Parrish. She is survived by her two daughters, Marty O'Sullivan (Dan) of Durham, and Ruth Venable of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Devin, Emily, and Connor; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Skylar, and Hattie. She is also survived by two special sisters – her identical twin, Betsy Vannoy of Roanoke, VA, and younger sister Patricia Smith of Greensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the staff at Brighton Gardens on Reynolda Road for the loving care they showed our mother for over three years. Thankfully, we did not worry about her care during the months of no visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no public memorial service at this time due to the virus precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
or an organization of your choice.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.