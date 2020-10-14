My dear friend words can’t express the friendship that we shared. It started when I was hired as an employee of Yadkin Valley Telephone. When it snowed another dear friend Bratt Holbrook would pick Caroline & myself up to make sure we got to work safe. She had a gentle smile and a big heart. She loved my children just like family and always asking how they were. Caroline loved to cook and she enjoyed making a chocolate cake to bring to work. Greg, u and your family was the apple of her eyes. As u know she loved her family most of all other than Jesus. I will miss Caroline but I know she has only changed her address to heaven.



Carol Parker Coworker October 13, 2020