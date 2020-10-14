Underwood, Caroline Brown
February 5, 1928 - October 11, 2020
Yadkinville - Mrs. Caroline Brown Underwood, 92, of Cox Mill Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. She was born February 5, 1928 in Yadkin County to the late Roscoe Conklin and Sallie Dickerson Brown. Mrs. Underwood was retired from Yadkin Valley Telephone with several years of service. She was a faithful member of Center United Methodist Church, where she attended regularly as long as her health permitted, and served the church faithfully as a member of the Womens Missionary Society Circle One. "Granny," as she was lovingly known, had a wonderful sense of humor, a strong spirit, but a gentle heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker to her family. She was a wonderful cook, and everyone was always looking for her desserts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Underwood, on January 7, 2016; by her daughter, Karen Adelia Underwood Martin, on March 20, 1980; and by her 6 brothers and 8 sisters. Surviving are her grandson, Gregory Daye Martin II and wife, Andrea; her two great-granddaughters, Payton Caroline Martin, Meredith Daye Martin; sisters-in-law, Sally Underwood Ragan and Lydia Underwood Brendle; several nieces and nephews, including her 3 special nieces, Sylvia Stone, Mary Emmons, and Carla Pruitt. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery by Rev. Bill Foust. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.