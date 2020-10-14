Sprinkle, Everette Lemuel "Lem"
March 24, 1945 - October 9, 2020
Everette Lemuel "Lem" Sprinkle, Jr., died 09 Oct 2020. He was born on 24 Mar 1945 to Everette, Sr. and Armetta M. Sprinkle. Lem is survived by a son, Bryan Keyth (Janet), a daughter, Teressa S. Wachob (Danny); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lem was a US Navy veteran--honorably discharged as a HM2/E5. Lem was a carpenter for over 40 years, becoming a Master Carpenter. He could and would build anything out of wood if the people had enough money. Lem was a preacher/pastor at Old Siloam Church for 20 years. Per Lem's request: NO FLOWERS. All memorials may be made to the Old Siloam Church and sent to Irene Whitaker, on Hardy Rd. in Siloam. Services for Lem are: Public viewing at Old Siloam Church, Friday, 16 Oct 2020 from 5 PM – 7P M. A testimonial/memorial service starting at 7 PM until-----. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by Jim Ester and the American Legion Post 290. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
