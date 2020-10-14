Denny, Esterlean "Penny" Pendergrass
September 15, 1925 - October 11, 2020
Esterlean "Penny" Pendergrass Denny, 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 with her children at her side. She was born in Winston-Salem on September 15, 1925. In 1946 she married Robert Ollie Denny, Jr., the love of her life. Penny was a retail manager in the area for many years. She volunteered at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in the Gift Shop and Cancer Center for 12 years. She was a lifelong member of Home Moravian Church, where she enjoyed being a candle tea server, working in the kitchen as well as directed groups and selling candles. She worked in the fellowship hall kitchen for Wednesday night suppers and also the Easter Sunrise Services. She was a member of Circle number 7. She lived at Creekside Retirement Village for 12 years before moving to Pfafftown. She was a caregiver at heart, showing God's love through her compassion and giving to others. Penny's family and friends will miss her warmth, kindness and tender smile. She never met a stranger and loved bird watching from her sun room. Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ollie Denny, Jr., parents, Andrew and Sallie Pendergrass, one brother, Alva and two sisters, Evelyn and Verneath. She leaves behind her son, Robert Ollie Denny III (Linda) of Shiloh, NC, her three daughters, Debbie Moore (Jerry) of Winston-Salem, Yvonne Shelton (John) of Ormond Beach, FL and Nancy Sams (Aaron) of Winston-Salem. She enjoyed 10 grandchildren, Rod, Alana, Heather, Kellie, Ashley, Ginger, Albert, Natalia, Jackson and Paige, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. We are forever grateful to Mom's loving caregiver, Sharron York. She will lie in state Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Salem Funeral & Cremation Services Main Street Chapel, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at God's Acre. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care or a charity of your choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.