Ashby, Larry Richard
May 14, 1942 - October 11, 2020
Mr. Larry Richard Ashby, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Joel Ashby and Mabel Terry Ashby on May 14, 1942. Larry was a member and former trustee at Rosemont Baptist Church. He graduated from Hanes High School in 1961. Larry retired as a Shipping Supervisor from Douglas Battery with over 35 years of service. He was in Scouting for over 50 years, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. Larry also was a vigil member of The Order of the Arrow. He loved to fish at Emerald Island and enjoyed bowling. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Gough Ashby of the home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Reed officiating. A visitation will follow the graveside at Rosemont Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rosemont Baptist Church, 415 W. Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.