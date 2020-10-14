Menu
Larry Richard Ashby
1942 - 2020
Ashby, Larry Richard

May 14, 1942 - October 11, 2020

Mr. Larry Richard Ashby, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Joel Ashby and Mabel Terry Ashby on May 14, 1942. Larry was a member and former trustee at Rosemont Baptist Church. He graduated from Hanes High School in 1961. Larry retired as a Shipping Supervisor from Douglas Battery with over 35 years of service. He was in Scouting for over 50 years, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. Larry also was a vigil member of The Order of the Arrow. He loved to fish at Emerald Island and enjoyed bowling. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Gough Ashby of the home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Reed officiating. A visitation will follow the graveside at Rosemont Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rosemont Baptist Church, 415 W. Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
Rosemont Baptist Church
Oct
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
