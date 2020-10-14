Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Katherine "Kat" Baity
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1939
DIED
October 12, 2020
Baity, Mary Kathryn "Kat"

May 3, 1939 - October 12, 2020

Mary Kathryn "Kat" Baity, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home after several months of declining health. She was born May 3, 1939 in Davie County to Roby Addison Baity and Annie Hutchens Baity. She was a member of the first graduating class of Davie County High School in 1957. Mary Kathryn was co-owner and operator of Town and Country Florist in Yadkinville for over 40 years with her close friend, the late Carrie Steelman. Mary Kathryn loved watching UNC and all ACC basketball. She enjoyed visiting with and talking on the phone with friends she had made through the years. She liked family reunions, Farmington class reunions, scrapbooking, country music, and Christmas. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church. Mary Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Roby Lee, Jim, Jerry, Billy Dean, and Bobby Gene Baity; two nephews; and special friends, Julius and Mary Potts. Surviving are her best friends, Steve and Dale Potts; her sister and brother-in-law, Nellie and Buddy Prim; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Dorothy, and Sandra Baity; special nephews, Mike, Joey, and David Prim; other nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces'; several cousins and many friends, and neighbors. Special thanks to her caregivers who became family. There will be a public viewing at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:00PM until 5:00PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Noel Hawks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
15
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I enjoyed shopping at Town and Country Florist, when Kat and Carrie operated it.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
October 13, 2020
Prayers for Kat's family and friends. She was a sweet lady and a wonderful friend to the Sharpe family. She will be missed.
Amy Sharpe Kestler
October 13, 2020
I am praying for all the family and friends of " Kat". She, Carrie and I had so many.wonderful times together.
Judy Ledbetter
Friend
October 13, 2020