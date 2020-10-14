Foy, Elsie Marjorie Griffin
May 4, 1928 - October 8, 2020
Elsie Marjorie Griffin Foy was born on May 4, 1928. She was the second of three children to Lennie Walter Griffin and Nellie Pearl White Griffin of Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated in 1944 from Lucy Addison High School in Roanoke, Virginia and then attended Bennett College, where she graduated with a BA in English in 1949. She was recently recognized on the campus of Bennett College with distinction during her 70th class reunion in 2019. Elsie's childhood aspirations and musical talents led her to New York City and Broadway. She enrolled at Columbia University to earn a MA in Music Education in 1955 before returning to the South. She also pursued further studies toward a doctoral degree at Indiana University. In 1953, she arrived in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to become a music teacher. At her employment audition, she met an accomplished musician, Bernard Foy, who served as her pianist and would later become the love of her life. She accepted the position to teach for one year, but stayed until her retirement. She was a strong supporter of community music activities and arts organizations, especially the Winston-Salem Symphony, the Arts Council, First Baptist Church Choirs, and she attended musical performances throughout the city until her health declined. Among her favorite community affiliations include: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated-Phi Omega Chapter, Bennett College W-S Alumnae Chapter, Jack & Jill of America and the Phi Omega Trio. A Gold Star member of First Baptist Church (Highland Avenue) for 69 years this year, she lived out the Biblical command to "teach the little children," planting seeds of Christian love through music. Mrs. Foy "liked to teach the world (…or at least Winston-Salem…) to sing in perfect harmony!" She served the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with distinction for 37 years, serving several different schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 1985 by her beloved and adored husband of 28 years, Bernard; her siblings, Walter Griffin, and Reverend Vivian Griffin Powell. She leaves to cherish fond memories her four children, Bernard Jr. (Judy), Reverend Jocelyn Foy of the home, Leonard (Kara), and Jeanene Foy Chavis (Anthony); six grandchildren: Kayla Hampton (Javaro), Kristin Jackson, Jadin Chavis, Alexia Chavis, Megan Webb and Ella Webb; three great-grandchildren (who affectionately called her "GG"): Kelsie Hampton, Jaycin Jackson, and Sadie Hampton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives, two sisters-in-law, Betty (Edward) Woods and Priscilla (Ronald) Jackson; neighbors, devoted former colleagues and treasured friends including her dearest co-worker and sorority sister of 66 years, Marion ("Midge") Brower. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to healthcare professionals at Trellis Hospice Care, Kindred Care, Home Again; Ms. Linda Hunt and Mrs. Collene Martin for their exceptional care during her illness. A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Interment: Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
.
