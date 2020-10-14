Burchette, Ronald Eugene
March 13, 1939 - October 10, 2020
Ronald Eugene Burchette, 81, of Walkertown, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Forsyth County to Clate Eugene and Daphne Hauser Burchette, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Mineral Springs High school and was employed by Salem Steel for 38 years. He proudly served in the United States Army, was a former member of the Salem Squares Square Dance Club and a member of Loves United Methodist Church. He delivered meals on wheels, loved gospel music, corvettes and could never get enough NASCAR racing. Most of all he loved his family and all the time spent being Pawpaw. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Tommie; his son, Ron Burchette (Denise); daughter, Allison Dotson (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer Burchette (Bryan), Randi Burchette (Mike), Amber Boger (Justin), Daphne Dotson and Olivia Dotson; great-grandsons, Ethan and James; and sisters, Barbara Waddell (Gray) and Jeanette Stubban. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Salem Funeral & Cremation Services Main Street Chapel. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC, with Rev. Bruce Updyke and Rev. Gary Mahathey officiating the service. Please bring a chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Trellis Supportive care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or Loves United Methodist Church, 3020 Main St, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.